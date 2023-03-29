 Aditya Roy Kapoor waited with 10 other guys for his first acting gig with Katrina Kaif, but not during ‘Fitoor’
The actor clarified that Katrina Kaif wasn't late for the shoot and their time was different.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Katrina Kaif | Photo File

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently promoting his upcoming thriller film, 'Gumraah', alongside Mrunal Thakur, recently shared an interesting tidbit about his early acting days.

During an interview, the actor revealed that he once waited for Katrina Kaif, but it wasn't their first Bollywood project 'Fitoor'. It actually happened on the sets of a TV commercial where he waited for a whole day.

article-image

Aditya and Katrina in a Lakme ad

Aditya, who used to work in commercials before his Bollywood debut, was one of the 10 guys waiting for the cosmetic brand Lakme's face, Katrina.

However, Aditya was quick to add that Katrina was not late and her call time was different. He fondly recalled the memory and shared that he was in awe of her back then.

The commercial video resurfaced, and it seems that Aditya had two different looks in it. Have a look at the ad video here:

article-image

Perhaps he played a dual role in the ad, much like in his upcoming movie, 'Gumraah'.

article-image

Aditya is often linked to Ananya Panday

Aditya has been in the news lately for his rumored relationship with Ananya Panday and his statements in various interviews. However, the actor is currently focused on promoting his latest film, 'Gumraah', which features him in a dual role.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the thriller, which promises to keep them on the edge of their seats.

What are your thoughts about the years old Lakme ad? Do you find Aditya attractive and handsome in the old video like he is today? Tell us in the comment section!

article-image

