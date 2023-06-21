Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Film Witnesses 35% Drop, Rakes ₹5 Crore In Hindi Belt

Om Raut's Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, saw a major drop in its box office collection on the fifth day of its release. The film hit the big screens on June 16 and opened with a bang at the box office. However, on Tuesday (June 20), the Hindi collections for the movie were in the range of Rs 4.75 to Rs 5 crore nett.

Adipurush box office collection

According to a report in Box Office India, the five day business of the film is Rs 117 crore nett and its likely to be a Rs 123 to Rs 125 crore nett week.

Read Also Video: This Scene From Adipurush Accused Of Being Copied From The Avengers

The film has witnessed a drop of 35 per cent in its collection. Reportedly, Adipurush's all-India collection (nett) for Tuesday was around Rs 10 crore.

The film's worldwide figures were low as well. After collecting Rs Rs 140 crore globally, it has raked Rs 395 crore globally in five days.

Adipurush Controversy

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on Friday, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Several political leaders and Hindu organisations have also slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.