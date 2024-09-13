Adil Hussain On Hema Committee Report: 'We Must Take Action To Ensure Safe, Respectful & Dignified Work Environment'

Adil Hussain | Instagram

Actor Adil Hussain is known for playing versatile roles in films. He was last seen in Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah. He recently talked about the Hema Committee report, which exposed shocking stories of sexual exploitation, unlawful prohibitions, discrimination, and inhumane working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

The English Vinglish actor feels that the Hema Committee Report is quite crucial and action should be taken against the people exploiting the workplace. Talking to Bollywood Life, he said, "The Hema Committee Report is crucial, and we must take action to ensure a safe, respectful, and dignified work environment, especially in the film industry. If artists can't respect basic human rights, it's extremely disgraceful and unacceptable."

He was also questioned about the measures that can be taken in the industry for women's safety. Replying to this, he said, "I'm not sure about the measures most people in the film industry are amazing. But it's essential for some people in the film industry to educate themselves about respecting basic human rights and decency, but some need to learn."

A day prior, Berlin actor Rahul Bose opened up about the Hema Committee Report. He believes that everyone is talking about it since it is in the news, and one should not look at it just about one industry but about all the other sectors such as banks, law, or even accounts.

Rahul further suggested that everyone should form a committee, do an audit and create awareness.

What Is The Hema Committee Report?

The Kerala government commissioned the Hema Report, also known as the Justice Hema Committee report, to study women's working conditions in the Malayalam cinema industry.

It discloses unsettling truths about the Malayalam cinema industry, such as the fact that many women are pressured into performing sexual favours to gain roles. Following the release of the report, several industry members stepped up and expressed their support for the battle against abuse. Reportedly, Kerala Police registered FIRs against eleven people, including nine from the movie industry, based on complaints lodged by actresses.

On the work front, Adil will be next in the Assamese feature film Sikaar. The film also stars Zubeen Garg, and Urmila Mahanta in the lead roles. It is directed by Debangkar Borgohain, and produced by Sam Bhattacharjee and Mitra Bhattacharya. It is slated to be released on September 20.