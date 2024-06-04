 Adhyayan Suman On Sharmin Segal Being Trolled For Heeramandi: 'Not To Live In A Bubble..'
Heeramandi fame Adhyayan Suman has reacted to Sharmin Segal being mercilessly trolled for her acting in the show.

Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Sharmin Segal has become a topic of discussion ever since the reelease of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Heeramandi. The actress, who essayed the character of Alaazmzeb in the show has been mercilessly trolled everyday since the show has released. Sharmin has been called out for her expressionless acting time and again by the netizens.

The actress had recently reacted on the same too. Well, Adhyayan Suman, who essayed a key role in the show was recently quizzed about Sharmin being continously trolled for her stint in the show. While Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman had a different take on the same, Adhyayan went ahead to state that Sharmin should not be living in a bubble. The Heeramandi actor said, ''I think it’s very important to not live in a bubble. It’s very important to accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi, per se. It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-2o years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself.”

Sharmin, who is the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saw massive trolling after the show was released. Her statements in interviews have also not been well by netizens.

