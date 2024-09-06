Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Calls Buying House In Mumbai 'A Scam': 'Stupidly Expensive Dream'

Bollywood actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is known for her role in shows like Scam 1992, The Family Man, and other projects, recently stated that buying a house in Mumbai was a "scam". While she added that she wishes to fulfill the dream someday, she also called it "stupidly expensive".

Shreya took to her X handle to vent her frustration and wrote, "I’m gonna say it: I think buying a house in Mumbai is…a scam."

She went on to say, "And I hate that I still want to fulfil that very foolish and very stupidly expensive dream."

As soon as she shared the note, netizens chimed in to agree with her, and many of them advised her to just rent a house in the city instead of buying one. "It’s same for all the MNC locations," a user wrote, while another said, "Trouble is, the alternative is not always good. I avoided it for a long time, managed quite well, and financially it made a lot of sense, but eventually caved in."

About Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya Dhanwanthary stepped into the limelight with her character Zoya in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man. However, it was her portrayal of journalist Sucheta Dalal in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 that shot her to fame.

Post Scam 1992, she went on to star in a number of shows including Guns and Gulaab, and Mumbai Diaries among others. She was also seen in R Balki's film, Chupp, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Shreya now has Adbhut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her kitty, along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Amol Parashar's Nausikhiye.