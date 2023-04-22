Actress Ramya REVEALS there are no OTT takers for Kannada films despite giving successful films like KGF2, Kantara

Ramya, the popular actress and politician, recently spoke about the ongoing debate between Bollywood and South Indian cinema. She expressed her pride in the South Indian film industry and its recent surge in the limelight.

She explained India Today that while Hindi films have always been the focal point of Indian cinema, it's time for the South to be recognized for their contribution. Ramya also pointed out that Malayalam films have always been exceptional and deserve recognition.

On Bollywood vs South

When asked about the recent decline of Bollywood films compared to South Indian films, Ramya acknowledged that there have been a few exceptions, such as the success of Pathaan.

However, she also expressed her disappointment that Kannada films are not getting enough attention from OTT platforms. According to her, OTT platforms only buy Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam films, but not Kannada films.

Despite the fact that Kannada films have been doing exceedingly well, there seems to be some policy that's hindering their success. Producing a Kannada film, Ramya mentioned, is still quite challenging.

Her Upcoming Projects

On a brighter note, Ramya revealed her upcoming projects. She will be producing a film called 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye', which is ready for release.

She will also be making a comeback in a film called 'Uttarakhanda', and will be actively campaigning, promising that people will see a lot of her in the upcoming months.

Overall, Ramya's speech at the event highlighted the struggles faced by the South Indian film industry and the need for recognition. Her passion for cinema and commitment to making a difference is a true inspirations.