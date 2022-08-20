Ramya Krishnan reveals, 'I was scared about how Vijay Deverakonda would pull off his role in Liger.'

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Ramya Krishnan will soon be seen as Vijay Deverakonda’s mother in Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is touted to be an action mass entertainer. It also stars Ananya Panday and is set to hit the silver screens on August 25. International boxing legend Mike Tyson has a special appearance in it. The film’s trailer has created a huge buzz around it. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

The Baahubali franchise was a recent benchmark in your career. Do you feel more responsible now with Liger?

I don’t bother about box office collections. I liked the story of Liger. I heard the script and I loved it. I just perform once the camera is on and deliver whatever is required. Be it a pan-India movie or not, this is what I do with every film. I gave my best to every project.

Liger is about a mother-son relationship. How was it working with Vijay Deverakonda?

It was lovely working with Vijay. He has a very tough role in the film. From the time I read the script, I was waiting to see how he is going to perform. The way he delivered the dialogues while stammering, who else could have done this better?

Go on…

It was so beautiful. When Puri garu narrated the script to me, I was scared about how Vijay would pull off this role. I wish I could record and show that he has taken the role in his skin. It’s a very weird combination, a strong person, who stammers. That shouldn’t take away from his strength rather it should add strength in a different way. It’s a very difficult role to crack and he has cracked it. He is definitely the USP of the film.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing South debate?

A continent will have directions… North, South, East and West but ultimately it’s India. Whatever or wherever it is working, it is working for India. I feel social media conversations are sometimes necessary but sometimes unnecessary. I hope social media helps only to improve things and not ruin them.

How was the process with director Puri?

He is a very cool dude, he won’t exert much but he will get his work done somehow. The way he writes his dialogues is his biggest strength.