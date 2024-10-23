 Actress Oviya Helen Enjoys Bangkok Vacation Amid Alleged S*x Video Leak Controversy
Oviya Helen has been in the news of late after her alleged sex video leaked online. A few days back, she reacted to the MMS leak controversy and stated that the video is morphed. Amid the controversy, Oviya jetted off to Bangkok and is enjoying a vacation with her friends. She gave a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram

Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya Helen has been over the news of late after her alleged sex video leaked online. A few days back, the actress also reacted to the MMS leak controversy and stated that the video is morphed. She also lodged a police complaint against those who tried to tarnish after the video went viral on social media platforms.

Amid the controversy, Oviya has jetted off to Bangkok and is having the time of her life there with her friends. She recently took to her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of her vacation.

In one of the videos, the actress is seen dancing her heart out at what looks like a club.

article-image

In another photo, which she posted on her Instagram story, Oviya can be seen posing with her friends. Take a look at her photos and videos here:

Ria

Oviya Helen's MMS leak controversy

On October 14, a video showing a woman in a compromising position went viral online with netizens claiming that it was Oviya. The woman had a tattoo on her shoulder, similar to the actress' and netizens were quick to believe that the woman is Oviya.

Some users also claimed that it is an AI-generated deepfake video.

Oviya herself reacted to the leaked MMS video after an Instagram user asked her for a longer version of the clip. Replying to the user under one of her posts, Oviya wrote, "Next time, bro."

Who is Oviya Helen?

Oviya is best known for her work in Tamil cinema. She made her acting debut in 2007, and has been a part of several Malayalam and Telugu films too. She gained fame through her roles in films like Kalakalappu, Kalavani, Manushyamrugam, Moodar Koodam and Kangaroo among others.

Oviya also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, where she became popular for her candid personality.

The actress has over 720K followers on Instagram and she often shares photos and videos with her fans. Oviya will next be seen in Tamil films like Sambhavam and Raja Bheema.

