Actress Nivetha Pethuraj Argues With Cops In Viral Video, SLAMS Those Filming The Altercation

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj, who is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, has made headlines after a video went viral on social media in which she is seen arguing with cops. Yes, you read that right. It is not known where the incident took place, however, it is one of the hot topics on social media platforms right now.

In the said video, Nivetha is seen sitting on the driver's seat, wearing an ivory Indian outfit. However, her car was stopped by cops who also asked her to open the car's trunk. Nivetha refused to do so and got into a heated argument with police.

The actress also lost her cool at a person who recorded her altercation with police officials. Check out the video here:

After the videos surfaced on social media, many users also felt that it is from the shoot of one of her projects or a promotional stunt. Some users also pointed out that the cops in the video are not real as they are seen wearing crocs. Nivetha has not reacted to the viral videos yet.

Nivetha made headlines in March 2024 after she refuted false news about money being lavishly spent on her. Reacting to reports claiming that Nivetha is the reason why Formula 4 night street car race was conducted in Chennai and that Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin brought a house in Dubai for her, she wrote on X, "Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this would have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl's life. My family and I have been under extreme stress since few days. Please think before spreading such false news."

"I come from a very dignified family. I have been financially independent and stable since the age 16. My family still resides in Dubai. We've been in Dubai for over 20 years. Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer, director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money," Nivetha added.

Confirming that recent news reports about her are false, Nivetha continued, "I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact I had no idea about the races being conducted in chennai. I'm not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I'm finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj was recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar's new crime thriller Kaala. She has also been a part of films like Tik Tik Tik, Sangathamizhan and Oru Naal Koothu.