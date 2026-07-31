Imtiaz Ali Celebrates 50-Day Run Of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', Credits Audience Support | X

Mumbai, Jul 31: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama "Main Vaapas Aaunga" has completed 50 days in cinema halls, emerging as one of the year's biggest word-of-mouth successes after a modest start at the box office.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film is currently running in its eighth week in cinemas.

A Partition-era romantic drama that unfolds across two timelines and generations, "Main Vaapas Aaunga" had a slow start in its opening week. But positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped the film grow steadily at the box office, where it has grossed Rs 99.21 crore, as per Sacnilk, a trade tracking website.

Main Vaapas Aaunga celebrates 50 days in overseas cinemas! 😍✨ Now playing in :



Piccadilly Leicester - (UK)

Vox Megaplex Grand Hyatt - Dubai (UAE)

Reel Cinemas - Dubai Mall - Dubai (UAE)

Golden Village City Square Mall - Singapore (Singapore)

Cine Lounge - Fremont (USA)

Metro -… pic.twitter.com/XRvwRG6PdT — Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) July 31, 2026

Imtiaz Ali thanks audiences

Ali credited audiences for the film's sustained theatrical run.

"50 days in cinemas!! This is a rare feat for any film. Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today and my first thought is of gratitude towards the audience - the good people that watch cinema, who invested emotionally in the film and convinced others to watch it, who created the extraordinary word of mouth - for no reason except that they liked the film. May the tribe increase!

The love you all have shown for #MainVaapasAaunga is very precious. Thank you. 🙏❤️#MainVaapasAaunga In Cinemas Now!



Book your tickets now -

BMS: https://t.co/dcpQCgARVg



District: https://t.co/fCas2xESUo



Overseas Ticket Booking Link : https://t.co/8tjO4wRDxy



Birla… pic.twitter.com/9NJXuaBDuY — Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) July 26, 2026

"The positive reaction of the audience to MVA is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers. The love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Ali also thanked the cast and crew, exhibitors and distributors for backing the film despite its slow start at the box office.

"And finally, congratulations to the entire Hindi film industry for the footfalls we are receiving this year at the theatres. Now the impetus is on us filmmakers to make wonderful films for the audience that seems keen to visit theatres for it," he added.

Film expands global reach

According to the makers, the film was initially released in 59 countries across 804 screens before expanding to 15 more European territories.

They added that it also performed strongly in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, apart from the traditional Hindi-speaking markets.

"Main Vaapas Aaunga" is produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)