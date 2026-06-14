Actress Manjari Fadnnis Vows To Seek Justice For Society Dog After His Brutal Killing: 'Will Not Rest Till Those People Are Punished'

Manjari Fadnis Seeks Justice For Society Dog Mikey | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Manjari Fadnis, known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Grand Masti, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, among others, recently shared an emotional video in which she opened up about her housing society’s community dog, Mikey, who was allegedly "brutally killed."

The actor revealed that the dog was abandoned by his family and had been living in their society since 2019. She further explained that some members of the community had confessed that Mikey was sleeping in the basement when he was struck on the head with a stick or iron rod.

Manjari Fadnnis Seeks Justice For Society Dog Mikey

Days later, the actress shared another post on Sunday, June 14, vowing to seek justice for Mikey, stating that none of them living in the society have slept well since they learned about what happened to the dog.

Manjari wrote, "None of us living here have slept well ever since we got to know what happened to you. There is an Army of people living in this society who loved you & have been working tirelessly to find concrete evidence against the ones who Murdered you, to help the police in your investigation in whatever way we can in our capacity & we will not rest till those people are held accountable & punished as they deserve."

Check out the post:

'They Thought No-One Will Bother If You Went Missing'

Further, she added that they thought Mikey was a stray and that no one would care if he suddenly went missing. However, they did not realise that the society was his home and that he had not one, but many families who considered him part of their lives.

"We love you baby. You Rest now while we all get to the bottom of this. Will make sure rest of ur friends are safe," wrote Fadnnis.

Work Front

Manjari was last seen in Pune Highway (2025), which also stars Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Ketaki Narayan, and Sudeep Modak. The actress has worked across Hindi, Telugu, and other regional film industries.