 Actress Kasthuri Shankar Arrested In Hyderabad Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community
South actress Kasthuri Shankar was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday for her controversial remarks on the Telugu community. During a rally on November 3, Kasthuri had said, "The Telugu-speaking community came as assistants to the king’s consort and later adopted a Tamil identity." The actress had gone missing post the backlash and had later issued an apology on social media.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
South actress Kasthuri Shankar was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday for her controversial remarks on the Telugu community. Her arrest comes days after she sparked a row with her statements and went missing after multiple cases were filed against her.

It all began when during a protest rally on November 3, Kasthuri said, "The Telugu-speaking community came as assistants to the king’s consort and later adopted a Tamil identity."

This did not go well with the Telugu community and several complaints and cases were slapped on the actress for hurting the religious and cultural statements of the Telugu community. Shortly after filing for an anticipatory bail in the Madras High Court, Kasthuri went incommunicado, and the police launched a hunt for her.

When the police reached her Poes Garden residence, they found her house locked, and her phone switched off. The Madurai bence of the Madras High Court also rejected her bail plea.

She later also issued an apology on her social media handle which read, "It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling. In the interest of all-round amity, I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech delivered on 3rd November 2024. This controversy has diverted focus from the more important points I raised in that speech."

On the film front, Kasthuri has been a part of films like Indian, Simbaa, Parampara, Habba, Velvet Nagaram, Vadacurry, Krishna, Godfather, Annamayya, Sneham, Striker, and many more.

Kasthuri had also participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019.

