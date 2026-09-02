Actress Kalpana Iyer, 70, Says She Expects Respect When Approached For Work: 'Trying Hard Not To Get Upset, Not Fair To Me'

Kalpana Iyer Says, 'I Want Work Fair & Square' At 70 | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer, best known for her work in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s, recently grabbed attention after a video of her dancing to her iconic track Ramba Ho Ho went viral. Now, Kalpana has penned a long note on Instagram, where she opened up about wanting to continue working and urged people in the industry to treat her with "decency and respect."

Kalpana Iyer Says, 'I Want Work Fair & Square' At 70

The 70-year-old actress made it clear that she is not seeking sympathy or special treatment but simply wants to be given a fair chance when it comes to work. Kalpana wrote, "I have been trying hard to be decent about everything and not get upset about things over which I have no control but it’s not fair to me to be honest because…I want to do Everything that comes my way and I don’t want to be treated like some DIVA but I expect Decency and Respect that is not asking for too much."

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She went on to acknowledge that not every work opportunity can materialise, especially as the industry and its dynamics continue to change. Kalpana said she understands that people have their own rules and agendas and that she may not always be the person they want to support.

'Not Asking For Any Sympathy'

However, she stressed that she is still willing to understand and make adjustments if she is communicated with openly.

"I'm Human and I’m not asking for any Sympathy or Special Treatment. I want Work fair and Square and if you Contact me I am Grateful but if it is not Happening Tell me, Inform me, ask me and I will try to understand and Maybe I will try to make Changes and offer Alternatives," she wrote.

Kalpana further requested people not to make assumptions about her without speaking to her first. She said that simply asking her could potentially lead to alternatives that might work for everyone involved.

Clarifying that her post was not aimed at any particular person, Kalpana concluded by making a simple appeal for fairness and decency.