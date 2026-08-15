Actress Faria Abdullah Cries While Addressing Trolling Over Participating In Bonalu Celebrations: 'Whoever Thinks Main Kaafir Hoon...'

Faria Abdullah On Bonalu Trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah recently addressed the trolling she faced after participating in Hyderabad’s Bonalu celebrations, getting emotional while speaking about her upbringing, faith and her belief in love and unity. On August 10, Faria participated in the Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad and visited the historic Sri Mahankaleshwara Ammavari Temple at Miralam Mandi.

Several videos from the celebrations went viral on social media, showing the actress dancing and carrying a Bonam. However, her participation also attracted trolling, with some users questioning her for taking part in the festivities despite being Muslim.

Faria Abdullah Breaks Down Over Trolling

Days later, on August 15, Faria addressed the backlash in an emotional Instagram video. She spoke about her father’s conversion to Islam and how she was raised to appreciate the positive aspects of the religion.

"My dad is a converted Muslim bro. Do you understand what that means? He got converted to Islam because he liked the religion," Faria said on Saturday. She added that she had always seen the good in Islam and wished well for those criticising her.

Check out the video:

Faria Abdullah Slams Trolls

The actress became emotional while responding to those who called her a 'kaafir' or claimed she was 'going wrong', saying that whatever the trolls wanted to say, she simply wishes well for them. Faria further spoke about seeing God and life in everything around her, including trees, rocks and butterflies. She said she prays for "love, unity and peace" and described it as her 'rebellion' and 'revolution.'

'Will Send Love To All Who Are Hating On Me...'

"I want to be aggressive about my love and I will be," Faria said, adding that she would continue sending love to those who were trolling her because she knew her heart was true.

Concluding the video, Faria recalled asking her mother as a child what Allah meant. Her mother, she said, replied, "It means light. It means everything everywhere all at once."