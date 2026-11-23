Arushi Nishank Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Chirag Paswan | Instagram

Actress Arushi Nishank, daughter of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has reacted to rumours of her wedding with Union Minister Chirag Paswan. The speculation began after Arushi shared pictures with Chirag on social media from his residence, with a book she had gifted him being mistaken for a wedding invitation.

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Arushi Nishank Reacts To Wedding Rumours With Chirag Paswan

Speaking to IANS, Arushi laughed off the rumours and clarified the reason behind her visit. She said, "Mera toh kehna hai ki, mein troll material hoon, mein kabhi bhi troll ho sakti hoon. But jokes apart, Chirag bohot acche mitra hai mere, aur woh bohot accha kar rahe hai. Aur mein badaai dene ke liye kitaab dene gayi thi jo apparently shaadi ka card ban gaya tha."

Calls It 'Disadvantage' Of Being Public Figure

Calling it a disadvantage of being a public figure, she added that misunderstandings were sometimes inevitable when people followed celebrities closely. "It's a disadvantage of being a public figure. Koi baat nahi, jab public humein itna pyaar deti hai, kahi baar thodi galat fehmi ho jaye," she said.

Arushi Nishank On Online Trolling

During the interaction, Arushi also opened up about facing online trolling following her meeting with Bageshwar Dham. She revealed that several people had posted unpleasant comments about the meeting.

"Uss pe bhi logon ne bohot kharab-kharab comment kiye, mein woh padh rahi thi," she said, adding that the remarks upset her because he is a spiritual person.

According to Arushi's social media profile, she is an actress, film producer, renowned Kathak dancer and TEDx speaker. She came into the spotlight with the music video Wafa Na Ras Aayi, which further brought her recognition in the entertainment industry.

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