Actress Alexa Nikolas Accuses Jonah Hill Of Kissing Her Forcefully At 16: 'He Shoved His Tongue Down My Throat'

Actor Jonah Hill, known for his roles in movie such as 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and '21 Jump Street', amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, has been accused that he kissed 'The Walking Dead' actress Alexa Nikolas without her consent when she was 16.

The actor is already facing charges of emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, who had also called him a "misogynist narcissist".

According to Female First UK, the former 'Zoey 101' star Alexa tweeted on how Jonah allegedly approached her and offered her a cigarette: "#JonahHill didn't hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside (sic)."

She also tweeted: "He was sleeping (assaulting a minor) a friend of mine that was also 16 or 17. Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol."

Jonah Hill, however, has strongly denied the claims and told Page Six via his attorneys that Alexa's story was a "complete fabrication."

Alexa has become an outspoken activist against alleged sexual predators and misconduct against child actors, and said she decided not to file charges over Jonah's alleged assault because it was late 2008 or 2009 and her mom didn't even know she was at the party.

