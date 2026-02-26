Actress Aishwarya Among 11 Arrested In Kidnap & Assault Of Director Aneesh Over Alleged Money Dispute

In a shocking development that has sent ripples through the Kannada film industry, actress Aishwarya is among 11 people arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of film director Aneesh. The case, registered at the Adugodi Police Station in Bengaluru, involves allegations of abduction, brutal assault, robbery, and extortion.

According to a report in India Today, the incident stems from an alleged financial dispute. Director Aneesh, a native of Tamil Nadu who runs Aneesh Creations Modelling and Casting Agency, is currently helming a film titled Jeevada Bhashe, in which Lakshmi Narayana had reportedly invested approximately Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh.

Disagreements related to this investment are believed to have led to tensions between the two.

The complaint states that in 2024, while living in Nanjappa Layout, Adugodi, Aneesh became acquainted with Aashi alias Ashirwad. Ashirwad allegedly borrowed Rs 2,50,000 from him. Around five months ago, when Aneesh sought repayment, Ashirwad allegedly responded with threats instead of returning the money. As a result, the director reportedly filed a legal grievance with the Tamil Nadu police through an individual named Anen.

Meanwhile, Aneesh was also attempting to sell his Honda CRV (DLACAB7408). He contacted Aishwarya, a resident of Indiranagar, Bengaluru, regarding the sale. She reportedly introduced him to her friend Shahid as a potential buyer. On February 8, 2026, Aneesh reportedly travelled from Mumbai and reached Bengaluru on the evening of February 9 where he met Aishwarya, Shahid, and another unidentified individual near Indiranagar.

Shahid allegedly told him that the vehicle required a garage inspection and left with Aishwarya, while Aneesh accompanied a person sent by Shahid to the garage. After the inspection, Shahid reportedly directed him to collect Rs 1,50,000 from his brother’s residence.

However, upon entering a second-floor apartment at the designated location, Aneesh claims he was locked inside. Ashirwad and another individual allegedly emerged armed with a cricket wicket and a hockey stick and began assaulting him. Ashirwad is said to have demanded that Aneesh delete evidence and withdraw previous complaints. When he refused, a group of 5 to 6 people allegedly present in the house joined in the attack, causing severe injuries.

The complaint further alleges that Ashirwad robbed him of a 22-gram gold bracelet, a 1-gram covering gold chain, a 3-gram gold ring, and Rs 30,000 in cash. Under the pretext of retrieving phone data from his Mumbai residence, the accused allegedly forced him into a vehicle. Sujan, a relative of Lakshmi Narayana, reportedly joined them, and they claimed they would drive him to Mumbai.

After crossing a toll plaza, the vehicle was allegedly diverted to a deserted location, where four more individuals joined. Aneesh claims he was punched on the nose, leading to heavy bleeding. He reportedly pleaded for medical attention due to intense pain. Ashirwad is accused of extorting Rs 5 lakh and withdrawing Rs 5,500 using Aneesh’s ATM card before abandoning him at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

The complainant has also alleged that Lakshmi Narayana was present via video call during the assault and instigated Ashirwad to continue beating him.

Police have arrested all 11 accused, including actor Aishwarya, and confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the conspiracy and the specific roles of each suspect. Aneesh, who sustained multiple injuries, is currently recovering.