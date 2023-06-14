Actors Of Shane Warne Biopic Hospitalised With Injuries After Sex Scene Goes Horribly Wrong

Two actors of the film on cricket legend Shane Warne were hospitalised after filming a sex scene. Yes, you read that right.

Alex Williams, who plays the late Australia spinner, and Marny Kennedy, who stars as his ex-wife Simone Callahan, were reportedly rushed to casualty after their bedroom scene went horribly wrong.

According to a report in Daily Star, the actors were supposed to dive onto a bed together, however, they missed it and crashed to the floor. While Marny broke her wrist, Alex cracked open the back of his head.

Marny said they were going down a corridor and were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed but they 'ended up sitting in the emergency room together'.

The shoot of the mini-series was reportedly delayed after the accident on the sets.

The cricketer died just over a year ago in March 2022 of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand.

Just six months after his death, the makers confirmed that they were producing a two-part miniseries about Warne's life, however, it was reported that production on the series began just three weeks after his death.

The miniseries was filmed in the late cricketer's home of Melbourne, and it tells a dramatised version of the Spin King's sporting career and rise to fame, including his marriage to ex-wife Simone.