'Actors In Supporting Roles Are Not Treated Well': Uorfi Javed Recalls Surviving On ₹40,000 During TV Days & How Her Income Increased To ₹2 Lakh

TV actress, host and internet personality Uorfi Javed recently opened up on her difficult journey in the entertainment industry and also revealed how challenging her television days were before social media changed her life.

During a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Uorfi spoke about her early struggles, financial challenges and her determination to become successful. She revealed that despite facing hardships, she always dreamt of becoming a star and living a comfortable life in Mumbai.

Recalling her difficult past, Uorfi shared that she had run away from home to escape her abusive father. While living in Delhi, she managed to survive by working at a call centre and taking tuition classes. Even during those tough times, she believed she would eventually make it big in Mumbai.

However, things did not go as planned once she entered the entertainment industry. Uorfi said she initially tried auditioning for Bollywood projects but soon realised that getting opportunities without industry connections was extremely difficult. She then turned to television, believing it would be easier to find work.

Despite appearing in several TV shows, she landed supporting roles, something she found emotionally exhausting. Speaking about her experience in the television industry, Uorfi said, “It was very bad. No one considers you anything if you are not a star or not the lead. If you are a side character you are not treated well. I was not happy and I felt I was meant for bigger things.”

Although she was unhappy with the work environment, she continued acting because she needed financial stability in Mumbai. Talking about surviving on her television income, she shared, “I always wanted to be in the spotlight. But I was like ghar bhi chalana hai toh jo bhi mahine ka 40,000 mil raha hai bahut hai, but I was not satisfied.”

Uorfi further revealed that fashion was always an area of interest for her, though she never initially planned to build a career around it. Things slowly changed with the rise of social media, where she started experimenting with DIY fashion content online.

Her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT proved to be a turning point. One of her outfits made from garbage grabbed attention online and brought her into the spotlight. Later, a reel of her wearing a sports bra and jacket at the airport went viral, helping her establish herself as a content creator and fashion influencer.

Interestingly, Uorfi admitted that she never strategically planned her social media image or viral fame. According to her, everything happened organically as audiences began noticing her unique style and bold fashion choices.

She also revealed that while she earned nearly Rs 40,000 a month during her television days, her income later increased to around Rs 2 lakh per month through brand collaborations after becoming popular on social media.

Uorfi made her acting debut in 2016 with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She later appeared in shows such as Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa and Daayan, along with brief appearances in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, it was Bigg Boss OTT season 1 that brought her fame.

Most recently, Uorfi was seen hosting Splitsvilla X6 alongside Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone.