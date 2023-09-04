Actor Manoj Joshi Slams Prakash Raj For 'Attacking Indian Culture' Amid Udhayanidhi Sanatana Dharma Remark Row

Actor Manoj Joshi, who is best known for being a part of comedy films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and others, has always been vocal about various political issues. He is quite active on X (formerly called Twitter) and shares his views and opinions with his followers.

On Monday (September 4), Joshi slammed actor-politician Prakash Raj for sharing old photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adheenam priests at the latter's official residence in New Delhi.

Amid the controversy surrounding Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment on the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma from the society, billing it responsible for 'social evils', Prakash Raj shared a couple of photos in which priests are seen presenting a sacred sceptre known as 'Sengol' to the PM ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building in May 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen posing with the PM and the priests in one of the photos.

Along with the three-month-old photographers, Prakash Raj wrote, "Back to the Future ..a #Tanathani parliament.. dear CITIZENS are you okay with this… #justasking."

Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of Modi government at the Centre, has been supporting Udhayanidhi despite the Tamil Nadu CM's son causing massive outrage over making derogatory comments on Sanatana Dharma.

Joshi was quick to give a befitting reply to Prakash Raj. He wrote, "The direct attack on India's civilization and culture shows your mentality of breaking the country's integrity and 'unity in diversity."

Check out his post here:

Manoj Joshi is best known for his role as 'Chanakya' in the television series of the same name.

His other works include films like 'Hulchul', 'Dhoom', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Chup Chup Ke', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' to name a few. Joshi was awarded with the Padma Shri in 2018.