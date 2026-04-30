Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Marries Kavya Reddy In Intimate Tirupati Temple Wedding; Inside Videos Go Viral

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas tied the knot with Kavya Reddy in a traditional ceremony at the revered Sri Venkateswara Temple. The wedding, held late on the night of April 29, was an intimate affair attended by close family members, friends, and a few distinguished guests.

Choosing simplicity over grandeur, the couple opted for a spiritual setting to mark the beginning of their married life. Sreenivas arrived in Tirupati with his family ahead of the ceremony, drawing attention from fans who gathered at Renigunta airport to welcome him. Despite the festive buzz, the wedding itself remained low-key and deeply rooted in tradition.

According to reports, the marriage took place at 11:13 pm during an auspicious muhurtham. Among the rituals performed was Jeelakarra Bellam, a custom symbolising unity and harmony between the bride and groom.

Several notable personalities from the worlds of cinema and politics were present to bless the newlyweds. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was among the attendees. However, the focus remained on the families and the couple’s union rather than a star-studded spectacle.

Following the wedding, unseen pictures from the ceremony surfaced on social media, offering glimpses of the intimate celebrations. Earlier in March, Sreenivas had publicly confirmed his relationship with Kavya at a small family gathering.

Sharing heartfelt words at the time, he wrote, “To my Kavyaamma, life has its own beautiful timing, and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles. Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, your Sreeni.”

Grand wedding of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya in Tirumala.



Wishing the newlyweds a beautiful and happy life ahead 💐#BellamkondaSreenivas #KavyaReddy #SrinivasaKavyanam pic.twitter.com/8BzlN1yk6t — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) April 30, 2026

The couple is now set to host a wedding reception in Hyderabad on May 1. On the professional front, Sreenivas is currently working on upcoming projects Tyson Naidu and Haindava.