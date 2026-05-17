'Absolute Nonsense, So Dumb': Pakistani Actress Dananeer Mobeen SLAMMED For Calling Devdas 'Overrated', Saying It Glamorises Alcoholism

Dananeer Mobeen's Devdas remark triggers major online debate | Photo Via YouTube

Pakistani actress Dananeer Mobeen, who was recently seen in Mera Lyari, widely viewed by many as Pakistan's response to India’s hit Dhurandhar franchise, released in Pakistani cinemas on May 8, but was reportedly declared a flop after selling barely 22 tickets upon release and was pulled from several theatres on its opening day.

Amid this, the actress is facing criticism for calling Bollywood's 2002 classic Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'overrated.'

Dananeer Mobeen Calls Devdas 'Overrated'

In a chat with Mashion, when Dananeer was asked to name a classic film she considers overrated, she picked Devdas. She said, "What is the story? There's an alcoholic, there's a woman who has no self-respect, and there is another woman who is forced upon the man… what is happening and why is it a classic? Why is everyone going gaga? I get the sets, the grandeur, outfits, but the story? Why are we glamorising alcoholism?"

Netizens React

Soon after her statement went viral on social media, it sparked major criticism, with netizens lashing out at the actress for calling a classic film overrated. Some even pointed out that Dananeer herself had dressed as Devdas’s character Paro in one of her shows. This led many to highlight what they described as irony in her criticism, further fuelling online debate.

A X user wrote, "Tomorrow she will call Shakespeare overrated . Little learning is a dangerous thing and she proved it like no other !!! Such people should avoid speaking on public platforms to sound like an expert . Just stick to your job that is acting." Another user called her 'dumb.'

"What a shallow and uninformed take on Devdas. Reducing a classic like that to casual commentary shows a real lack of understanding of cinema. Not every opinion needs to be voiced, especially when it dismisses something so iconic so lightly. Very disappointing, Dananeer," another commented.

Another user wrote, "Holy crap, is she insufferable. I couldn't even make it through the whole clip. Someone please sit her down and explain to her what a 'tragedy,' is in the literary sense. Or better yet, stop giving her the damn mic altogether and save us all the trouble."

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Devdas, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel, is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, known for its memorable soundtrack, opulent set design, and richly detailed costumes. The film is often praised for its grandeur, emotional storytelling, and visual spectacle.