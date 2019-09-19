AbRam Khan to Aaradhya Bachchan, star kids attend this Mumbai school run by Nita Ambani

Bollywood stars find it difficult to go about public places, be it shopping, dinning or just movies. Even further, their children aka star kids have to face the share of fame. This begins at quite a young age. To tackle the situation and not create chaos, many of the Bollywood lot attend the very famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Established in 2003 by Nita Ambani, this K-12 school is a 7 storey building, decked up with amenities that can't be imagined. It is located at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Here's a list of all the star kids who have attended or are still attending this school.

Earlier we saw, a throwback video from Sara Ali Khan's graduation ceremony. However, she and her brother Ibrahim, both have attended this school.