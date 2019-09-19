AbRam Khan to Aaradhya Bachchan, star kids attend this Mumbai school run by Nita Ambani

Bollywood stars find it difficult to go about public places, be it shopping, dinning or just movies. Even further, their children aka star kids have to face the share of fame. This begins at quite a young age. To tackle the situation and not create chaos, many of the Bollywood lot attend the very famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Established in 2003 by Nita Ambani, this K-12 school is a 7 storey building, decked up with amenities that can't be imagined. It is located at Bandra Kurla Complex.
Here's a list of all the star kids who have attended or are still attending this school.
Earlier we saw, a throwback video from Sara Ali Khan's graduation ceremony. However, she and her brother Ibrahim, both have attended this school.
Other star kids include, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam.
Lara Dutta's daughter Saira Bhupathi
Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhnvi Kapoor
Chunky Pandey's daughter and Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Pandey
Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan Nigam
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya
Aamir Khan's son Azad Rao Khan
Hrithik and Susanne's kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan
