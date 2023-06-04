About Sangeeta aka Parveen Rizvi: Jiah Khan’s aunt who is Pakistan’s wealthiest Hindu woman-actress; her net worth is…

In a country with a predominantly Muslim population like Pakistan, it might surprise you to learn that some of the wealthiest individuals are Hindus. Despite the nation grappling with a crippling financial crisis, these remarkable individuals have managed to rise above the challenges and achieve remarkable success. Among them is Sangeeta, a prominent actress, and film director who has become the richest Hindu woman in Pakistan.

Sangeeta, also known as Parveen Rizvi, was born in British India before the partition and has spent her entire life in Pakistan. As a Hindu woman in a predominantly Muslim society, she faced numerous obstacles along the way. However, Sangeeta's talent and determination propelled her towards the pinnacle of success in the entertainment industry.

Sangeeta's film journey

Her journey in the Pakistani film industry began when she made her debut in the movie "Koh-e-Noor" approximately 45 years ago. Despite the challenges she encountered due to her religion, Sangeeta thrived and emerged as one of the most accomplished actresses in the country.

Her notable performances in films like "Nikah," "Mutthi Bhar Chawal," "Yeh Aman," and "Naam Mera Badnaam" have captivated audiences and earned her immense praise.

Her connection with India

While Sangeeta has achieved fame and fortune under the name Parveen Rizvi, her Hindu identity has remained an integral part of her journey.

Interestingly, Sangeeta also shares a significant connection with India. She is the aunt of the late Indian actress Jiah Khan, who tragically took her own life in 2013.

This familial tie has further bridged the cultural gap between the neighbouring nations and showcases the intertwining threads that connect people across borders.

Although the exact figure of her net worth remains unknown, it is estimated that Sangeeta earns over Rs 39 crore per year, solidifying her position as the richest Hindu woman in Pakistan and one of the wealthiest individuals in the country overall.

