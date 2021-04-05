'Abhishek Bachchan was definitely one of my top choices,' says The Big Bull director Kookie Gulati

After having worked as an Associate Director on films like Ishq Vishk and Fida, Kookie Gulati made his directorial debut with the 2010 Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prince. Kookie, who has also produced and created content for television, will now be seen directing Abhishek Bachchan in the much-anticipated movie, The Big Bull. The movie, which is based on the life of the controversial stock broker, Harshad Mehta, also features Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, Kookie talks about the movie, the OTT platforms, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Your film, 'The Big Bull', is garnering a lot of interest. How do you look at your journey?

It is a mixed bag and to be honest, there have been some great highs and great lows as well. But it has been pretty fulfilling. Persistence is the only thing that holds you through your lows. At the same time, I have made so many things — from producing television shows and ads, to then directing videos and now feature films — it has been a complete experience. Many people despite being in the industry do not get exposed to so many things so I think, in a way I count myself lucky now.

Now that you are associated with The Big Bull in multiple capacities, which sphere of filmmaking do you love the most?

I think I just love being on the sets, in whichever capacity. It excites me the most. Of course, through The Big Bull, I have explored writing a film as well and I have had a major amount of satisfaction through that too. This is the first time I have co-written a film. And that is something which is very new to me and something I have really enjoyed.