From 'The Big Bull' to 'Scam 2020': Filmmakers set to unleash 'scam jobs'

Producer Vipul Shah, who is co-directing the upcoming series "Human" based on drug testing scam, went into intense research to bring authenticity to his story. “We went to various medical drug testing camps to see how they are administered and also understood the processes and what kind of security measures are taken to ensure that drug testing is safe for people. We met victims and subjects, doctors and pharma companies. That kind of double research resulted in the script that we have today. I would say it was a detailed process that went on for two and a half years,” says Shah.

Talking about the developing trend for such stories, trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “That happens in every industry. If one person launches a good product, others follow. The same thing happened after "Scam 1992". It was very well made and word of mouth was good. All these big scams have already happened in our country and there is a lot of masala in it. They take good actors, dramatise and present it, and the audience likes it.”

Here's a list of recent and upcoming web series and films, based on scams in India:

Scam 2003: The Curious Case Of Abdul Karim Telgi

The makers of "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", have announced a new story in the series. The new season will tell the story of the 2003 stamp paper scam and its perpetrator, the late convicted Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. The script will be adapted from the Hindi book "Reporter Ki Diary" authored by journalist Sanjay Singh. Hansal Mehta returns to direct the show.

Mosagllu