Abhishek Bachchan to hold special screening of 'Dasvi' for Agra jail inmates: Report

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film 'Dasvi' has created a lot of buzz. In the movie, the actor is seen as Jatt politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary who is convicted in a corruption case.

The film is all set to release on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7, 2022.

Reportedly, Abhishek shot at the Agra Central Jail with real convicts who are also a part of the film.

According to a report in News18, the makers of 'Dasvi' are planning to have a special screening for the jail inmates in this week. While shooting in Agra, Abhishek had promised to hold a special screening of the film for all the inmates in the jail.

Meanwhile, 'Dasvi' also stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Nimrat Kaur. While Yami essays the role of a no-nonsense cop, Nimrat plays the role of Abhishek's feisty wife with a taste for her husband's beloved chair.

The social comedy tells the story of Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt and 'dil se desi' politician who finds a new challenge in prison: education. Passing dasvi kaksha (class 10) is what he aims for. With a quirky wife by his side and a rough-tough jailor on his trail, what happens to this politico forms the crux of the plot.

'Dasvi' is directed by Tushar Jalota under the banner of Maddock Films and Bake my Cake Films.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:20 PM IST