Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Kajra Re Shoot, Says He'd 'Love' To Do 2.0 Version: 'Convince Aishwarya Rai And My Dad'

Abhishek Bachchan Wants Kajra Re 2.0 With Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan | Photo Via YouTube

Kajra Re, the iconic dance number from Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, continues to remain popular even years after its release. The song featured Abhishek alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, making it a memorable collaboration of the Bachchan family. Nearly two decades later, Abhishek has expressed his interest in recreating the song with a 2.0 version.

Abhishek Bachchan On Kajra Re Shoot

In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Abhishek looked back at the making of Kajra Re and recalled having a great time while filming the track. He said, "I don’t know if I have had more fun shooting a song than shooting Kajra Re. It was just one big happy party. We enjoyed it so much."

Abhishek also remembered that the song was being filmed around his birthday and revealed that the team celebrated the occasion on set. Recalling director Shaad Ali’s approach to filming the song, he said that the filmmaker simply played the track and the cast and crew had a dance party for around four hours.

Abhishek Bachchan Says They Were Simply Having Fun On Kajra Re Set

According to Abhishek, Shaad Ali filmed several moments from the celebration and later incorporated those candid shots into the song. He described the experience as everyone simply having fun and “freaking out” on set.

Calling Kajra Re a song that has achieved “cult status," Abhishek said he continues to love the track and had a memorable experience shooting it. The actor added that the song brings back great memories for him.

Abhishek Bachchan On Kajra Re 2.0



When asked if he would be interested in doing a 2.0 version of Kajra Re, Abhishek was quick to express his enthusiasm. He said he would "love it" and is "down for that", but added that there was one challenge.

“You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad, though,” Abhishek said, referring to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. His comments have now sparked curiosity among fans about whether the iconic trio could reunite for a new version of the much-loved dance number.

His comments have now sparked curiosity among fans about whether the iconic trio could reunite for a new version of the much-loved dance number.