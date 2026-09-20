'Respect And Claps': Bigg Boss Fame Monalisa Opens Up About Body-Shaming, Failed Pregnancy Treatments As She Praises Salman Khan

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 20, recently addressed the constant trolling he has faced over his appearance during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Losing his temper over comments targeting his age, hairstyle, weight and alleged hair transplant, Salman removed his hat and later went shirtless, making it clear that he was not going to let online comments dictate how he looked or carried himself.

His response comes at a time when several actors have also faced social media trolling and body-shaming over their changing appearances. Amid the discussion, former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa, who participated in Bigg Boss 10, came out in support of Salman and praised him for being unapologetically himself.

Monalisa Backs Salman Khan

Sharing a heartfelt message, Monalisa wrote, “Thank You @beingsalmankhan Sir For Being You… I Am So So Proud.” She also addressed the wider issue of age-shaming and body-shaming, revealing her own struggles with hormonal changes, anxiety, weight gain and repeated failed pregnancy treatments.

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Monalisa recalled being trolled with comments such as, "Ab toh maa ban jao, umar ho gayi hai."

However, she said she is “ageing gracefully” and does not feel bad about it, stressing that ageing is a natural process. Her post highlighted the pressure celebrities often face to meet unrealistic expectations about appearance, age and motherhood.

What Salman Khan Said About Constant Trolling

Addressing the trolls, Salman said, “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened with me too. Bhai mota ho gaya hai (He has become fat). Kar lo na troll, ye lo (Now come, troll me).”

🚨Salman Khan went viral after stripping off his shirt and hat on Bigg Boss 20 to address and silence social media trolls mocking his age and weight gain, while also criticizing intrusive paparazzi boundaries. pic.twitter.com/ipSNwbuz3I — Finset (@TheFinset24) September 20, 2026

He then removed his hat and jacket, adding, “Kar lo trolling (Come, troll me).” Salman also wiped off his makeup on stage and showed his face to the audience, challenging them to troll him now. However, he clarified that he understands when people express genuine concern about an actor’s appearance or health, rather than simply mocking them.