'Ab Kiski Shaadi Ho Rahi Hai?': Rihanna Arrives In Mumbai, Netizens Wonder Why She Is Back In India - Watch Video

Rihanna Is Back In India | Instagram

International singer Rihanna visited India in 2024 for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She performed at their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, and now, after two years, she is back in India. Rihanna landed in Mumbai on Thursday night and happily smiled and waved at the paparazzi.

Watch the video below...

Netizens Wonder Why Rihanna Is Back In India

Well, netizens are wondering why she is back in India. A netizen commented, "Ab kiski shadi ho rahi? (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Ambani ji ne wapis bulayaa lagta hai (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "For what now? Again to perform for Ambani's??? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, according to reports, Rihanna has arrived in Mumbai to attend a Fenty event. Reportedly, she will be inaugurating the Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, a major immersive pop-up event which will start from April 25, 2026, and will end on May 4, 2026.

So, will Rihanna stay for around 10 days in India? Let's wait and watch.

This is the singer's second visit to India. After 2024, she has once again arrived in the country. Well, last time when she came, her videos and pictures went viral on social media.

Rihanna was appreciated for her down-to-earth nature; she had happily posed with the paparazzi at the airport without any hesitation.

We are sure paps are hoping that this time also they will get some pictures and videos with the international singer.

Fans Demand Rihanna's Concert In India

Well, fans are also expecting that Rihanna should do a concert in India. In the past couple of years, many international singers have performed in the country, and their concerts received a fantastic response. So, we are sure that even Rihanna's concert in India would be one of the highlights.

Let's see if Rihanna will ever plan a concert in India or not.