Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh And Mouni Roy's Revenge Thriller Series?

Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2 |

The much-awaited second season of Ab Hoga Hisaab is all set to return with more suspense, drama, and unexpected twists. Featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the revenge thriller has generated significant buzz among viewers eager to find out what happens next in the gripping storyline.

Ab Hoga Hoga Hisab Season 2 release details

Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2 will premiere on Amazon MX Player, starting from July 3, 2026. The new season is expected to pick up from the dramatic events of the previous installment and delve deeper into themes of betrayal, vengeance, and hidden secrets.

Story so far

The series Ab Hoga Hisaab is a revenge and crime drama that revolves around Bobby (Shaheer Sheikh) and his little brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra). Following Bobby's deportation from Canada, he secretly goes back to India to aid his brother, only to find himself trapped in a perilous criminal syndicate.

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Cast and creators insights

Sanjay Kapoor, essaying the role of Goldy Sekhon, shared, “Goldy has always been a character full of surprises, and Season 2 takes his journey to a whole new level. As trust begins to crack and loyalties are tested, viewers will see sides of him they've never seen before. We're incredibly grateful for the love the show and Goldy Sekhon has received in the first season on Amazon MX Player, and I can't wait for audiences to experience a season that's bigger, more intense, and packed with unexpected twists."

Mouni Roy added, “The overwhelming response to Season 1 has been truly heartening, and I'm so happy that audiences won't have to wait long for Season 2. This season explores new dimensions of my character, uncovering emotions, motivations, and complexities that haven't been seen before. There are plenty of surprises in store, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this next chapter of the journey.”

Director Divyanshu Malhotra said, “The first season of Ab Hoga Hisaab introduced audiences to a world where every character carried their own truth and every choice had a consequence. Season 2 takes those choices to their natural conclusion. Relationships are tested, loyalties are challenged, and every character is forced to confront the cost of their decisions. We are grateful for the love the show has received on Amazon MX Player and can’t wait for the viewers to experience what this season has in store.”