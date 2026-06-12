Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything To Know About Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh And Mouni Roy's Revenge Thriller Web Series

Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Date |

The much-awaited revenge thriller web series Ab Hoga Hisaab is set to make its digital debut in June 2026. The series features Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It promises an intense story packed with mystery, betrayal, and revenge. Keep reading to know about the storyline, cast, and more before its OTT release.

OTT release date and platform

Ab Hoga Hisaab is scheduled to premiere on MX Player from June 18, 2026. Set in the intense backdrop of Punjab, the series centres on two brothers, Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives change forever due to one pivotal moment. Divyanshu Malhotra has directed the series. Sharing the trailer on X, the streaming platform captioned, "apno ka, sapno ka, aur kuch sawaalon ka hisaab hone jaa raha hai 💪🔥."

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What is the story of Ab Hoga Hisaab?

The series revolves around an NRI named Bobby, played by Shaheer Sheikh, who works tirelessly to send his younger brother Bunty to Canada in the hope of securing his future. But what begins as a dream soon turns into a nightmare when Bobby discovers that Bunty has been kidnapped by ruthless kingpin Goldy Sekhon. The narrative explores how far individuals can go when driven by anger, loss, and the desire to protect family.

Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Avinash Mishra talk about the series

Speaking about what drew him to the series, Sanjay Kapoor, portraying Goldy, said, "What drew me to Ab Hoga Hisaab was the intensity of its characters and the complexity of its world. One of the things I personally loved about the series is how beautifully it explores relationships and bonds that are deeply personal and relatable to all of us. The story is layered, unpredictable, and full of twists and turns."

Talking about his character Bobby, Shaheer Sheikh shared, "One of the things that instantly drew me to Bobby was his unwavering sense of loyalty towards the people he loves, especially his brother. At his core, he is someone who will go to any length to protect his family, and that emotional drive shapes every decision he makes throughout the series."

Avinash Mishra, marking his streaming debut with Ab Hoga Hisaab, said, "Bunty as a character is very layered, and playing him was a rewarding experience, as he has a lot of heart and depth. I had a wonderful time working with Sanjay Kapoor, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shaheer Sheikh, who made this journey truly memorable. As my OTT debut, this series is especially meaningful to me, and I am excited for audiences to experience Bunty’s journey and the world of the show."

Cast and crew

The series boasts a talented ensemble cast led by Sanjay Kapoor, known for his performances in projects such as The Fame Game and Murder Mubarak. Shaheer Sheikh, popular for his work in television and web content, takes on a significant role, while Mouni Roy adds intrigue with a character shrouded in mystery. The series also features Avinash Mishra, Harman Singha, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Aasheema Vardaan in pivotal roles.