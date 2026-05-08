Aashka Goradia Welcomes Second Baby Boy 2.7 Years After First Son's Birth; Karishma Tanna, Arti Singh & Others Congratulate

Aashka Goradia welcomes second baby boy | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia and her husband, Brent Goble, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Richard Theodore Goble. The couple announced the pregnancy in December 2025 on their eighth wedding anniversary. They are also parents to their first son, Alexander, who was born in October 2023.

Aashka Goradia Welcomes Second Baby Boy

Sharing the announcement of her second son, Aashka shared the first photo with her newborn on Friday, May 8, and introduced him to the world with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakeable faith in God’s Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys…oh the adventures that await."

Check it out:

Celebs React

Aashka’s industry friends and colleagues congratulated the couple in the comments section on the arrival of their second child. Karishma Tanna, who is also expecting her first baby, wrote, “Watttt??? Congratulations girl.”

Divyanka Tripathi added, "Congratulations to you both and William." Arti Singh commented, "Ashuuuuu congratulations." Monalisa, Gaurav Gera, Akriti Kakar, Manasi Parekh, Alpana Buch, among others also sent love to the parents.

Aashka Goradia tied the knot with Brent Goble on December 1, 2017, in a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple later celebrated their union with traditional Hindu rituals on December 3.

The actress has participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Bigg Boss 6. She is also known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Naagin, Kkusum, and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, where she played Kalavati. She was last seen on the reality show Kitchen Champion 5 in 2019.

In 2018, Goradia launched her cosmetic brand Renée Cosmetics and has since been focusing on the business. She has not taken up any acting projects since 2019.