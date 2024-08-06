Aashiqui Fame Anu Aggarwal Takes Dig At Bollywood Actresses Who Talk About Pay Parity: 'For Me, These Are All Gone Cases...'

Anu Aggarwal | Instagram

Actress Anu Aggarwal made waves with her persona in the 90s. Even 34 years after its release, she is still known for her role in the film Aashiqui. Recently, the actress spoke out about pay parity and took a dig at another actress who compared their salaries with those of male actors, discussing issues of equality.

According to her, actresses should make their own mark in the industry just like she did and ask for their worth. In an interview, she was questioned, "For Aashiqui, Rahul Roy was paid Rs 30,000, how much did you get paid?"

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she revealed, "I was paid in lakhs but I can not disclose it now. I was earning more than the boys from 1989 that is before Aashiqui. I earned more than any male model. Then Aashiqui came and I quoted some money, they said yes, but in terms of my modelling amount, I quoted very little. I was getting a lot of money in modelling."

She was also asked, "Nowadays, actresses are paid less, and they even work for half the price than the male actors. There are so many girls who talk about this that ladko ko zayada milta hai, or gender difference, or payroll. For me these are all gone cases, I never talked about this kyuki maine khud kar ke dikhaya that I will work hard, and whatever I did was a hit. So I worked with all my heart, and I asked for money for it, and people paid me. In my first modelling job, I was the highest-paid model."

She also stated that she was a big star in 1993, and she launched FBB flagship. During that time, she was questioned why she was doing it, she said, "I did it because I like their unapologetic tagline 'I'm sorry, but I'm like that only'. So you take me or you reject me, so I did it. There are a lot of things these days, girls are raising these days multiple issues. I have conquered or doing this for a very long time."

Taking about 1990 film Aashiqui, the romantic film story revolves around an aspiring singer, who meets a beautiful woman unexpectedly at a police station. The two fall in love and deal with their life problems together.

It starred Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by T-Series Films.