‘Aapne Apne Career Mein..’: Niyati Fatnani Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Asim Road’s Comments On KKK 14 Host Rohit Shetty

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13 made headlines when he returned onscreen with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, Asim was later on thrown out of the show for his alleged fallout with host Rohit Shetty, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar. The fallout had turned ugly as a result of which, the makers of KKK 14 had to take the said decision.

Now, Niyati Fatnani, who was also a part of the said fallout revealed shocking details about what exactly conspired that day. Niyati states that the producers of the show cut out a major chunk of what Asim had said and that the spat had gotten really ugly. She also reveals that Asim got very close to Rohit Shetty and also questioned him as a result of which, Rohit’s body guards had to intervene.

The KKK 14 fame talking to Shardul Pandit says, “Jab yeh Asim wala incident bhi hua, toh he (Rohit) could have easily said a lot of things. Unke bodyguards aa gaaye they. Asim was really so close to sir. He was like, 'How can you tell me this? I am a 30- year-old man. Sorry to tell you par aapne apne career mein real aadmi se baat nahi kii hai and right now you're seeing a real man.'’

While Asim did not make any statements on the said fallout, he did take a few indirect jibes on the makers of the show, the contestants and host Rohit Shetty.