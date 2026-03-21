'Aaplogo Ne Cameras Door Rakha...': Manish Malhotra Thanks Paps For Respecting Privacy After Mother's Prayer Meet- VIDEO

Manish Malhotra Thanks Paps For Respecting Privacy After Mother's Prayer Meet |

Famed fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away on March 19 at the age of 94. A prayer meeting in her memory was held on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Following the ceremony, Malhotra was seen stepping out and briefly pausing to acknowledge the paparazzi waiting outside, thanking them for respecting his privacy during this difficult time.

Manish Malhotra folded his hands in gratitude as he thanked the paparazzi for respecting his privacy and refraining from capturing such a personal moment. He acknowledged their effort to maintain distance and give him space during this difficult time. Manish said, "Thank you so much. Aaplogo ne, you know thoda aaram rakha, because ekdum private moment tha mere liye bhi." He further added, "But aaplogo ne cameras ko bhi door rakha. Thank you. We are really very thankful," as per Voompla.

Amid the passing of his mother Garima, Manish Malhotra took to social media to pay tribute. He shared a smiling picture of his mother with the caption, "Love and Miss You Forever." Bollywood celebrities, including Riddhima Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Farah Khan, Rasha Thadani, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan, Anupam Kher, Karisma Kapoor, and others, continued to shower the family with condolences and prayers.

Following the passing of Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima, his team released an official statement. It said, "With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us (sic)."

Manish considered his mother his strength, inspiration, and constant companion, often saying that he had always lived with her with love and deep respect. On Mother’s Day in 2024, he had shared heartfelt gratitude for her encouragement, crediting her for nurturing his passion for clothes and cinema.