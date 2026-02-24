'Aapko Sharam Nahi Aayi': Vanshaj Singh Refuses To Shake Hands With Karan Patel After Wild Card Return In The 50- Watch VIDEO

Vanshaj Singh Refuses To Shake Hands With Karan Patel |

Vanshaj Singh was the first contestant to be eliminated from The 50. Following his eviction, Vanshaj took to Instagram and gave several interviews, where he openly expressed his frustration with Karan Patel. He also spoke about feeling disappointed by Prince Narula. Upon returning to the show, Vanshaj appeared to carry the same resentment, claiming he had been "unfairly" evicted earlier.

As Vanshaj returned to The 50 as a wild card contestant, Karan approached him and asked, "How are you?" Keeping his hands in his pockets, Vanshaj replied, "I don't wanna shake your hands."

He then confronted Karan, saying, "Karan bhai, jab aapne mera elimination me naam diya tha, aapko sharam nahi aayi?" Vanshaj later shared the clip on his Instagram story, asking Karan to keep his hands away from him.

After her exit from The 50 house, Chahat Pandey was seen supporting Vanshaj. In one of her interviews, she said, "Uska eviction jo tha, wo bht jyada unfair tha." She further justified his anger towards Karan, adding, "Kisi ke sath aise hoga to wo chup to nahi rahega." Thanking Chahat for standing by him, Vanshaj re-shared her interview clip on his feed.

Vanshaj is now back in The 50, and viewers are eager to see how far he progresses on the show. According to reports, he is not among the finalists and was reportedly eliminated just before the finale. As per Film Window, Shiv Thakare and Mr. Faisu faced off in the final after Prince Narula gave his finale ticket to Shiv. The reports suggest that Shiv has won the title, with Faisu emerging as the runner-up. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm the results.

The 50 new episodes air every day, at 10.30 pm on Colors Tv and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.