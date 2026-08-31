'Aap Logon Ne Toh Kamaal Kar Diya': Raaz Actress Malini Sharma Reacts To Viral Fame, Makes Special Request To Fans- VIDEO

Raaz Actress Malini Sharma Reacts To Viral Fame, Makes Special Request To Fans- VIDEO |

Raaz actress Malini Sharma has recently gone viral on social media, largely because of recent videos/pictures showing her life more than two decades after stepping away from Bollywood. After receiving huge response for her The Slow Local, a farmstay in the Sahyadri Hills near Pune, Malini uploaded a video thanking everyone for the love. She uploaded a video requesting that her farm stay is small and it is difficult to process a huge bunch of call on the number.

After she recently went viral after fans identified her as the Raaz actress who now runs a farmstay in Pune, people started flooding her farmstay with messages and calls. She has now shared a video thanking everyone for the overwhelming response. Addressing her followers, Malini said, “Hi, this is Malini with The Slow Local diaries. Aap logon ne toh kamaal kar diya. Iski mujhe bilkul umeed nahi thi. Thank you, gratitude.”

Malini further added, “I am overwhelmed and actually do not have any word to say. Par ek chhoti si request hai. Hamara farmstay bahut chhota sa hai aur itni saari calls farmstay wale numbers pe process karna hamare liye mushkil ho raha hai.” She then requested people to contact the farmstay via WhatsApp instead of calling, as the team is finding it difficult to handle the large number of calls.

Speaking about the love and messages she has been receiving on social media, Malini said, “Insta pe toh aap mujhe message bhej rahe hain aur bahut saare bhej rahe hain.” The former actress added that she would try to respond to everyone at least once.

Malini began her career as a model and appeared in popular music videos before making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 horror film Raaz, where she played the ghost opposite Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. She also appeared in the TV series C.A.T.S. and was featured in songs including “Aapke Pyaar Mein.” Despite the success of Raaz, Malini gradually stepped away from acting and the Bollywood spotlight, later pursuing a quieter life centred around food, nature and her farmstay, The Slow Local, in the Sahyadris near Pune.