Aanandhapuram Diaries OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Aanandhapuram Diaries OTT Release Date | Trailer

Aanandhapuram Diaries is a thriller film starring Meena in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Aanandhapuram Diaries?

The film is set to release on September 20, 2024. It will be available on ManoramMax.

Story of Aanandhapuram Diaries

The story of Aanandhapuram Diaries revolves around a middle-aged woman named Nandini who decides to divorce her husband after discovering his extramarital affair. In an attempt to move on, she enters into an arranged marriage, but it negatively affects her studies and mental health. Nandini then chooses to return to her Law College to complete her studies, but things take a dramatic turn when she unknowingly becomes entangled in a dangerous conflict.

Cast and production of Aanandhapuram Diaries

The Malayalam film features Meena, Srikanth, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Anju Mary Thomas, Manoj K Jayan, Nikhil Sahapaln, Jaya Jose Raj, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheer Karamana, Siddharth Siva, Suraj Thelakad, Miranair, Mala Parvathy, Jayaraj Kozhikode, Jayakumar, Abhilash, Shikha, Anju Mary, Devika Gopal Nair, Kutty Akhil and Jayaraj Kozhikode, among others.

The thriller film is written and directed by Jaya Jose Raj and Sasi Gopalan Nair. It is produced by Sathyanarayanan Meeraiah, Sasi Gopalan Nair, and Sathya Kumar P. The cinematography is done by Sajith Purushan, and Appu N Bhattathirihas edited the film with Shaijas KM.