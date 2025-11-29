Aan Paavam Pollathathu On OTT: Where To Watch This Tamil Romantic Film Online?

Aan Paavam Pollathathu | Photo Attribution: JioHotstar

The recent Tamil-language romantic comedy film Aan Paavam Pollathathu stars Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles. The film had a successful theatrical run on October 31, 2025, and received positive reviews from critics. The film, which is directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, is streaming on JioHotstar.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film X and wrote, "Enna nadandhuchunu therinjikanuma .. 😜😉#AanPaavamPollathathu now streaming only on JioHotstar."

Plot overview

Aan Paavam Pollathathu tells the story of a contemporary couple, Shiva and Sakthi, who encounter issues in their marriage after several years, prompting them to pursue a divorce. The movie examines the conflict between their contemporary values and conventional expectations, yet the central storyline transitions to a courtroom struggle where their divorce attorneys, who happen to be former partners, complicate the case and heighten the emotional turmoil.

Cast and characters

The film features Rio Raj as Siva, Malavika Manoj as Sakthi, RJ Vigneshkanth as Lawyer Narayanan, Jenson Dhivakar as Lawyer Siddhu, Sheela Rajkumar as Lawyer Lakshmi, A. Venkatesh as Sakthi's father, Raja Rani Pandiyan as Thangavel, Uma Ramachandran as Siva's mother, Anupama Kumar as Bharathi, Elango Kumanan as a judge, and Vstar Vinoth as a detective, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is written by Kalaiarasan Thangavel and Sivakumar Murugeshan. It is produced by Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel under the banner of Drumsticks Productions. Siddhu Kumar has composed the music of the film, and Varun KG has edited the film. Madhesh Manickam has done the cinematography.