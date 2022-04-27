Aamna Sharif unveils first poster of romantic series 'Aadha Ishq'

Ever since the rumours of Aamna Sharif doing a romantic drama broke out, there has been palpable excitement among the audience to watch the actress on screen AGAIN. The wait is finally over as the star has announced Aadha Ishq.

Aamna Sharif shared an official poster of Aadha Ishq on social media. The announcement post features the versatile actress with Gaurav Aroraa in an intense look! She captioned, "Finally ready to introduce Roma & Sahir, and their #AadhaIshq. Watch their love story unfold soon!"

The romantic drama series will dissect the nuances of human relationships with Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta, Suchitra Pillai, and Kunal Roy Kapur. Aadha Ishq will hit the screens on 12th May 2022.

Meanwhile, Aamna Sharif has a packed calendar for the year with multiple projects on the horizon. An actress of many genres and mediums is now all set to dominate the OTT space.

The actress was last seen in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', in which she played the role of the antagonist Komolika Basu.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 05:26 PM IST