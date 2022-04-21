Aamna Sharif to star in a romantic drama next? Here's what we know

Ever since Aamna Sharif stunned the audience with 'Damaged S3', the anticipation around her next project has been running high among the audience.

Nothing official is out yet, but industry reports suggest the actress has been roped in for a massive romantic drama.

A source revealed, "Aamna Sharif is gearing for an out-and-out love story. The actress will have a full-blown romantic avatar, something she hasn't done before on screen. It will be a sweet surprise for her fans out there."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Aamna had undergone an impressive physical transformation for her next. We wonder if this is for the same project. We certainly can't wait for the actress to capture our screens.

Aamna earned massive acclaim for venturing into a rather challenging space with 'Damaged S3'. The actress of many genres is successfully dominating all mediums of entertainment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:38 PM IST