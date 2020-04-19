Aamir Khan MQM leader? Pak 'news' channel mistakes Mr Perfectionist for murder-accused MQM leader

In what it might be called a case of mistaken identity, a Pakistani news channel accidentally displayed Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's picture for a murder accused MQM leader named Amir Khan.

Journalist Naila Inayat had shared the screenshot of the channel when a news item about a murder accused named Amir Khan was run with the picture of the actor. Taking to Twitter, Inayat wrote: "Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn’t know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years..”

According to reports, the Pakistani news channel later rectified the error, but the screenshot bearing the actor’s image along with the description went viral on social media. Several fans of the Bollywood actor took to Twitter and trolled the channel for the error.

One of Aamir's fan said, "Not sure about 17 years & physically, but for 55 yrs surely mentally and by heart !!” Another user said, "Amir Khan holds dual citizenship."

