Aamir Khan thanks Maha Police, BMC and other essential service providers for working during coronavirus crisis

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Friday thanked the frontline workers for diligently fulfilling their duties amid the coronavirus crisis. The 'Lal Singh Chaddha' actor took to his Twitter to thank doctors, nurses, police, BMC and other essential service providers.

Aamir Khan wrote, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you (sic)."