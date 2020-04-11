Aamir Khan thanks Maha Police, BMC and other essential service providers for working during coronavirus crisis

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Friday thanked the frontline workers for diligently fulfilling their duties amid the coronavirus crisis. The 'Lal Singh Chaddha' actor took to his Twitter to thank doctors, nurses, police, BMC and other essential service providers.
Aamir Khan wrote, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you (sic)."
While several Bollywood stars took to their social media to announce their donations towards COVID-19 relief funds, Aamir hasn't made any official announcement. However, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Aamir Khan has made donations to Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. The actor has is also helping the daily wage workers of 'Lal Singh Chaddha' team.
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan has also pledged donations to PM CARES Fund, UNICEF and other relief funds aimed at combating coronavirus.
Aamir Khan's much-talked about movie 'Lal Singh Chaddha' is an adaption of Tom Hanks' 'Forest Grump'. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film was expected to be shot in 100 different locations across the country. Aamir and Kareena were shooting in Chandigarh before the coronavirus lockdown. The comedy-drama is slated to hit the theaters on Christmas 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)