Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 1: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Takes Disastrous Opening, Collects ₹40 Lakh

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection | YouTube

Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal was slated to release on May 8, 2026, but reportedly, due to some issues with the Central Board of Film Certification, the movie was not certified, and that's why the makers decided to postpone it by a week. Finally, the film was released on Friday, and it received mixed reviews from critics.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, Aakhri Sawal collected Rs. 40 lakh, which is surely a very disappointing number. The pre-release buzz was also below average, so a low opening was expected. But the movie has even failed to collect Rs. 1 crore on its first day.

Sanjay Dutt, in the past few years, has majorly been a part of multi-starrers, where he played supporting and villain roles. So, everyone was keen to see whether, with Aakhri Sawal, he will be able to get the audience to the theatres or not.

While on its first day, the movie has failed to make a mark at the box office, let's wait and watch whether it will show a jump during the weekend or not.

Aakhri Sawal Budget

While the makers of Aakhri Sawal have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 40 lakh is very poor. It clearly needs a miraculous jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Aakhri Sawal Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Aakhri Sawal 2 stars and wrote, "Adding to the lack of buzz and publicity, even the fans of Sanjay Dutt will be sorely disappointed as they will miss his trademark ‘Baba-isms’. As for our opinion about the film, watch it only if you want to. The rest is understood."