'Powerful', 'Intense': Trailer Of Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal Leaves Netizens Impressed - Watch

Aakhri Sawal Trailer | YouTube

Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal was slated to release on May 8, 2026. However, the film was postponed due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. However, finally, the movie has got a clearance, and on Friday, the makers launched the trailer of Aakhri Sawal at an event in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and crew.

The trailer of the film reveals that it is about a student vs. a professor. While the latter is a supporter of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the former is against the organisation, and a debate is going to take place between them. Sanjay Dutt is good in the trailer, but it is Namashi Chakraborty's performance that grabs our attention the most. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Aakhri Sawal Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "Looks like a powerful trailer, but is it worth visiting the theater to hear the argument about the pros and cons of RSS? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#AakhriSawal Trailer is intense, powerful, and conversation-driven... #SanjayDutt dominates with a commanding presence, while the gritty narrative and hard-hitting moments leave a strong impact. Promises an emotionally charged big-screen experience (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What a trailer great to see namashi getting to play such a pivotal role in the film his evolving as an actor hoping to see sameera in more films shes back with a bang (sic)."

While mostly netizens praised the trailer, some also called the film propaganda. Check out the tweets below...

Aakhri Sawal Release Date

Aakhri Sawal has been postponed by a week. The film will now hit the big screens on May 15, 2026. However, it won't get a solo release at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is also slated to release on the same day.