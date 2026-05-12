'Aaj Khoon Ke Rishte Nahi Hain': UK07 Rider AKA Anurag Dobhal Gets Emotional As He Celebrates Mother's Day With Wife Ritika Chauhan & Her Family

UK07 Rider AKA Anurag Dobhal Gets Emotional As He Celebrates Mother's Day With Wife Ritika Chauhan & Her Family |

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has reunited with his wife after the birth of their baby boy. The YouTuber recently shared a video on his channel where he celebrated Mother’s Day with his wife Ritika, her mother, and her maternal grandmother. However, during the visit, Ritika’s mother reportedly refused to accept a gift from Anurag, adding an emotional moment to the celebration.

In the video, Anurag revealed that he has been staying with Ritika and her family, though he clarified that this is not a “comeback” but simply a phase of his life. He also wished his wife a Happy Mother’s Day, saying, “Har saal maine Mother's Day manaya hai... Aaj khoon ke rishte nahi hain par khoon se badh kar ke rishte ka dharm us maa ne nibhaya hai.”

Anurag further shared that when differences arose between him and his family, Ritika’s family returned the gold jewellery they had received earlier. This year, he decided to buy a mangalsutra for his wife on Mother’s Day. In the video, he also gifted a gold earring to Ritika’s mother. As he made Ritika wear the mangalsutra, she became emotional, while Anurag thanked her and her family for their support during difficult times.

The controversy involving Anurag Dobhal mainly centres around his strained relationship with his family after his marriage to Ritika Chauhan. According to Anurag, tensions began when he chose to marry Ritika against family expectations, which led to disagreements and emotional distance from his parents. He has claimed in several videos that his family did not fully accept the marriage, resulting in him feeling isolated and eventually staying away from them. However, his family has denied some of these claims, stating that the situation has been exaggerated and is rooted in misunderstandings rather than a complete breakdown. The matter gained public attention after both sides shared conflicting versions of events on social media and in interviews, turning it into a widely discussed personal dispute online.