'Aaj Bhi Humari Close Dosti Hai': Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Dropping Actress Home After IPL Party, Then Visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar | Photo: X

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently revisited his memories of playing in the Indian Premier League and spending time in Mumbai. During a podcast, the former fast bowler recalled an IPL party after which he dropped an actress home before heading to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat.

Akhtar, however, did not reveal the actress’s name. He described the incident while speaking about his close friendships and his time in Mumbai when relations between India and Pakistan were more cordial.

Recalling the evening, Akhtar said, "Hum IPL ke baad party mein the fir main unko chod ke aaya. Maine unko phone kiya. Unhone kaha ki vo pahuch gayi hai. Phir main Mannat chala gaya aur phir vaha se aage chala gaya. Humari bahot close dosti thi aur aaj bhi hai."

The anecdote comes from Akhtar’s IPL days, when he represented Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders during the inaugural 2008 season of the tournament. His association with the franchise also gave him an opportunity to spend time with the Bollywood superstar and his circle in Mumbai.

Akhtar’s latest comments have sparked curiosity because of his mention of an actress, but he did not provide any details about her identity.

The former Pakistan pacer also spoke warmly about his friendship with the people he knew during that period. During the podcast, he was all praises for actor Salman Khan. He said the Bollywood star's personality and charitable work impressed him.

“I look a little like Salman, physique-wise. But Salman is a far better human being than I am. I am nothing compared to him. He is a very kind-hearted person. He does a lot of charity and helps people a great deal,” Akhtar stated.