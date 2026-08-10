A Magical Change Of Course: Harry Potter Fans Force Relocation Of £430m Undersea Cable To Avoid Dobby’s ‘Grave’ |

A fictional elf has managed to alter the course of a multimillion-pound power project in the real world, after Harry Potter fans objected to a planned cable route through the spot they regard as Dobby’s “grave” on a Welsh beach.

The character was laid to rest on Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, in the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Since then, fans of the wizard series have turned the location into an unofficial memorial, leaving stones bearing the words “Here Lies Dobby”.

The tributes have continued despite the National Trust, which owns the land, asking visitors not to leave them because the beach is an ecologically sensitive site.

A £430 Million Problem

The £430 million Greenlink interconnector, linking the National Grid to Ireland, was initially planned to pass through the site of the “grave”, project manager Simon Ludlam told the Energy Revolution podcast.

Fans discovered the plan after Ludlam pointed out during a BBC interview where the 125-mile (200 km) cable to County Wexford would go underground at Freshwater West.

“We did the shot, we finished, I went back to London, and they then aired it a couple of weeks later. And we got hundreds of calls, I mean, hundreds of calls.”

There was one problem: Ludlam did not know who Dobby was.

Confused by the flood of calls, he said a colleague explained: “Apparently we’re going to go straight through Dobby’s grave”.

“I said: ‘Dobby, who’s Dobby? I don’t know Dobby?’ I said: ‘He’s a fictitious character in a fictitious book, the whole thing is fictitious, what are you talking about?’”

His colleague made clear that fans were not treating the matter lightly.

“No it’s very, very serious.”

Why Dobby Matters

For millions of Harry Potter fans, Dobby is far more than a fictional house-elf. Introduced as a mistreated servant of the Malfoy family, he eventually becomes one of Harry Potter’s most loyal friends.

After gaining his freedom, Dobby returns to help Harry and his friends escape from Malfoy Manor in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. He gets them to safety but is fatally wounded by a knife thrown by Bellatrix Lestrange.

As Dobby lies dying in Harry’s arms at Shell Cottage, he looks at the people he has helped and delivers his final words: "Such a beautiful place, to be with friends. Dobby is happy to be with his friend, Harry Potter."

Harry later buries Dobby by hand at Shell Cottage, marking the grave with a simple tribute: “Here Lies Dobby, A Free Elf.”

For fans, Freshwater West has consequently become more than the setting for a fictional death. It represents Dobby’s journey from an abused servant to a free elf who sacrifices himself to save his friends.

Dobby Gets His Detour

And their objections ultimately changed a real-world infrastructure project.

The firm enlisted planners to find another route for the cable that avoided the supposed grave.

“A lot of people were very happy about that, and the project is now going [ahead] and Dobby’s happy.”

The irony was not lost on Ludlam. While planners steered clear of the fictional elf’s resting place, the project came near actual ancient remains.

In the end, he said, “we went quite close to some real Bronze Age remains, but we avoided Dobby’s grave”.

The Bronze Age remains include urns associated with human burial.