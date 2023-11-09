‘A Failed Marriage, Health & Work Getting Affected’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Hitting An All Time Low |

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who made headlines for her divorce from ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, as well as battling mytosis, recently opened up on how the lowest moments of her personal life have been in the public eye. In an interview with a magazine, Samantha shared how she dealt with the trolling and anxiety that came with her fame.

Samantha said, “When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so. During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too."

She further stated, “ It’s important to recognise that being a loved star in this nation is an incredible gift; so be responsible for it, be honest and real, and tell your story. And it’s not always about how many super hits and blockbusters one has, how many awards have been won, the perfect body, or the most beautiful outfits. It’s the pain, the hardships, the lows. I don’t care that my lows have been so public, I’m actually quite empowered by them. I know I am going to fight with all I have, and I hope that people who are in a similar situation, also have the strength to just keep fighting.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was recently seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the film Kushi. She will also be seen in the Indian version of the spy series Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

